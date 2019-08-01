Queen City Burger Company donates to Caregiver Incentive Project

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — Queen City Burger Company in Marquette Township is giving back to the community.

Today a check of $150 was given to the Caregiver Incentive Project. It’s part of Queen City Burger Company’s Burgers for Benefit program.

Queen City Burger Company selects a beneficiary for every month, and on the second Tuesday, 10% of its proceeds are donated to support the featured cause or nonprofit.

The Caregiver Incentive Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to end the shortage of qualified in-home caregivers. Founded by Eric Paad, CIP aims to educate the public regarding the crisis, provide financial incentives in the way of scholarships and stipends, and provide training for new caregivers.

With the efforts beginning in Marquette and a plan to expand nationally, CIP is working closely with established agencies that serve disabled individuals, the elderly, medically fragile individuals, and others requiring in-home care.