Queen City Burgers supporting U.P. families

MARQUETTE — You can help a U.P. family in need today. All you have to do is go eat.

Lisa Jahnke, Committee Member, Grant Henriksen Memorial Fund said, “The Grant Henriksen Memorial Fund is named after a young man who died of cancer, unfortunately, and his mom started this foundation and we donate money to families who are going through the expense and the unfortunateness of a child with cancer.”

Queen City Burger Company in Marquette County is donating 10% of all their sales today to the Grant Henriksen Memorial Fund as part of Queen Cities Burgers for Benefits Day.

Jahke said, “I walked in and I asked for a donation and he said ‘Oh, I have something better! We can have you be the charity of the month for the month of August.’ And then, they put a bucket out so people can donate into the bucket and then they give 10% of the proceeds for all of today, so lunch and dinner and even a snack if you wanted to come in.”

Queen City Burger Company closes at 10 p.m. Tuesday night, so stop on by to support a U.P. family.