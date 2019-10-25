Queen City Running Trick or Trot 5K starts Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Get your Halloween costumes ready because the 4th annual Trick or Trot is this Saturday.

The 5K walk or run is put on by the Queen City Running Company and will begin at noon.

The race starts at the end of Baraga Avenue and goes along the Lake Superior shore to the Carp River and back.

Queen City Running Company says this is a great way to get the community out.

Ann Okonowski, a sales associate at Queen City Running Company says, “I think it’s a good way to get people outside and making sure that they can maybe hit some goals they might have. Or getting people involved, introducing others to people who are newer to the community to other people who are also interested in running too. “

A free pair of shoes and other prizes will be given out to the fastest runners.

To pre-register online Click here.

You can also register at the shop located at 119 W. Baraga Ave on the day of the race from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.