MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The work to transform the old U.P. Health Systems hospital campus is underway, but it won’t happen overnight. The NMU Foundation held an informational meeting Thursday night to share the latest details and timeline for the project.

Right now the project managers with Adamo think they’ll be done around next July, but also say workers have already run into one of the factors threatening to push that finish date further down the road. “We’ve already found asbestos,” says Jeff Green, Senior Project Manager for Adamo, “So along with additional asbestos you have more work, an increase in cost, an increase in the schedule as well. There may be multiple areas in the project where we find more material that needs to be removed. That will add time to the project.”

A different change of plans people may be happy to hear about is a altering of the haul route — which is going from cutting through some neighborhoods, to primarily using US-41 and Wright Street, similar to the routes mining freight takes.

Another concern the planners have anticipated are environmental hazards. We’re told asbestos and electronic waste are among the concerns workers are making intentional efforts to manage, and another company will check afterwards to ensure each site is safe. Green says:

“Aggressive sampling [is] done. The consultant clears the area by taking samples from the air and prove there are no asbestos fibers in the air, and that process will go for each and every building.”

The demolition company Adamo may sound familiar – it’s the same company hired to implode the Silverdome. But, if you were hoping for a chance to break out your lawn chair and camera for something similar here, what Green had to say about Adamo’s plans may disappoint you. “There’s no implosions, no crane with wrecking balls, it’s all heavy excavators with heavy demolition tools… It’s not just a ‘ah here we go!’”

Now, as the NMU foundation answers questions about how the demolition will go, what some are really curious to know is what will come up after the hospital comes down. Dave Nyberg with the foundation says they don’t exactly know what their commercial partners have in mind, but did provide a general idea of what you could expect.

“There is not a prescriptive plan for redevelopment right now. We know the Veridea Group, which was selected by the foundation as a development partner, has been hard at work at looking at the highest and best use viability for a project that addresses the housing need, need for amenities, and a project that will overall compliment and the community at large.”

The NMU Foundation has further details for their plans at renewcollegeavemqt.org.