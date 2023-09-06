MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Firefighters arrived within minutes of getting the call of a fire on Crescent Street Wednesday morning.

The Marquette City Fire Department tells us fire crews were dispatched to a home on West Crescent Street near Lee Street at 8:09 Wednesday morning. Three minutes later, firefighters rushed off the truck, finding homeowners and police out front.

After investigating, fire was found in the attic, and a line was run into the house to extinguish it. It did not take long, according to MCFD. Crews then began salvage and overhaul, and were finished before 10 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Local 3 will update this story when we learn any conclusions from the fire investigator.