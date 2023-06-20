Four miles off the coast of the Keweenaw Peninsula, there’s 91 acres of protected wilderness known as Rabbit Island. It’s home to, of course, rabbits, lizards, bugs, and for one week a year…seven high school students.

“We just try to live in harmony…as a small island community,” said Andrew Ranville, a mentor at Rabbit Island School.

Every year, seven students and three mentors embark on a week-long arts and ecology expedition called the rabbit island school, which emphasizes student-led projects spanning art, ecology, writing, wilderness crafts and more.

“Wild crafting…we carve spoons, make natural dyes…,” Ranville lists a few things students spend their time doing.

The Rabbit Island School is a full-scholarship program where students enjoy the experience free-of-charge thanks to the Rabbit Island Foundation and their supporters. The program is currently accepting applications for their 2023 expedition. It’s open to high school students entering their sophomore, junior or senior year in the fall of 2023.

“Students that have a high interest in arts and sciences are ideal candidates…but really anybody who’s passionate in learning more about this freshwater ecosystem and this Northwoods kind of forest right on their back doorstep,” said Ranville. “Local students who might not have an opportunity to visit a remote island in Lake Superior, even though it’s so close, anybody who has an interest in that we’re really open to having apply.”

2021 Rabbit Island School student, Autumn Eles says the experience changed her life.

“It gave me this new-found love for wild nature because Rabbit Island really is so untouched,” said Eles. “We played with mud like little kids, but we also had deep conversations late into the night sitting out on the perch, and I think it really…it changed me as a person.” Applications for the Rabbit Island School are due by the end of the day on Friday, June 30, and the program runs August 16-23. You can apply here, and learn more about the experience here.