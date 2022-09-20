GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly got into an argument with police officers outside of the Oval Office.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 34-year-old Lorenzo Bijeau is facing four charges following an incident with police officers. On September 16 around 2 p.m., officers were sent to the Oval Office Gentlemen’s Club for a report of a sexual assault.

There was mention that the incident was verbal and physical near a silver Hummer. When officers arrived, a man and a woman were standing next to the Hummer. Bijeau was the man, and as an officer started approaching the vehicle, Bijeau reportedly became aggressive immediately.

Police reportedly tried explaining that a call came in for a disturbance involving the Hummer. Bijeau allegedly said, “I have three white cops here, am I not supposed to say anything?”

Bijeau was reportedly clenching both of his fists ‘very tightly’ and ended up walking to the back of the Hummer. He then said Wisconsin was “a racist-a** state”. He yelled obscenities towards officers and even said he would knock an officer out.

Bijeau reportedly was ‘physically fighting’ two officers and trying to get away. He ended up getting taken down and placed in handcuffs. While walking him to a squad car, he was reportedly told not to look towards officers because he was bleeding from the mouth and continued to yell at the officers.

After he was placed in the back of a squad car, he was told numerous times to get back inside the squad car and even started coming back out toward an officer. Bijeau was warned that he would be sprayed if he did not get into the car.

Eventually, he was sprayed in the face and was then able to be placed completely in the squad car and the doors were shut.

He was then transported to the Brown County Jail on multiple charges.

Surveillance footage from the Oval Office showed the only two individuals by the Hummer were the woman and Bijeau. Nothing reportedly appeared physical between the two.

The woman reportedly started recording the incident and told officers that nothing happened and that Bijeau was her boyfriend of two years. She said at no point was she sexually assaulted by Bijeau.

She did mention that Bijeau was intoxicated and was ‘from the heart of Philly and grew up on the streets’. It was stated that could have been the reason he was acting the way he was. The woman brought up that Bijeau has an issue with police and has been getting into fights since he was 12.

Bijeau is charged with the following:

Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer Felony Up to six years in prison

Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer Felony Up to six years in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison

Resisting an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that he was in court on September 16, and signed his signature bond of $10,000. Bijeau is scheduled to be back in court on October 26 for his adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided.