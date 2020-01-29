Racist Snapchat messages sent around by high school students

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Saline Area School Board members listens as students and parents voice their concerns in regards to racist Snapchat messages sent by Saline High School students during a Saline School board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, Liberty School in Saline, Mich.

African American students at a predominantly white Detroit area school district told school board members that racist comments posted online this week by fellow students are disturbing but reflect the kind of insults they commonly face both inside and out of school.

