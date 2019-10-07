Radio Results Network buys more Marquette radio stations

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN)– Armada Media Partners, based in Fond du Lac, WI has announced their recent purchase of Sovereign Communications radio stations based in Marquette and Iron Mountain, MI.

Armada Media Partners already owns and operates Bay Cities Radio – a 5 station group based in the Marinette/Menominee and Radio Results Network – a 10 station group based in Marquette, Escanaba & Manistique.

The stations in the Marquette area included in the transaction are: 92.3 WJPD, 94.1 WUPK, 1320 AM WDMJ, 1240AM WIAN and 99.5 WNGE. Stations in Iron Mountain include: WIMK 93.1, WMIQ AM 1450 & 94.3 WZNL. The additional 8 radio stations will be operated under the Radio Results Network umbrella.

“We are extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past ten years with these great radio stations,” says Sovereign Communication President and Owner Bill Curtis. “The opportunity to allow these stations to be transitioned to a new ownership group like Armada Media was too perfect to pass up. We remain committed to Sault Ste. Marie, Newberry and the Eastern Upper Peninsula of Michigan. That will not change.”

“We are excited to be able to expand our coverage even further as the premier media company in Central Upper Michigan. Sovereign Communications has a tremendous group of radio station with a long heritage of serving the local community,” says Radio Results Network General Manager Jesse Huff. “We plan to continue what has made us successful in the past…and that is providing local news, sports, weather, and personalities that live, work and love the U.P.. This now gives us 23 radio stations in the Central U.P. that are each committed to great local radio and serving as a resource for the communities in which we serve. We now have even more resources and opportunities to offer our listeners and advertisers.”

Huff will continue to lead operations for Armada Media and Radio Results Network’s original 10 stations along with the newly acquired 8 radio stations.

Chris Bernier, President and CEO of Armada Media Partners said, “We truly enjoy doing business in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It’s an honor to take over these stations that Bill Curtis and his team have managed over the past decade. The U.P. is home to a lot of great communities, each with unique strengths and all with a sense of pride. This is a great opportunity to grow our company in this region.”





