Radio Results Network opens new facility

ESCANABA — A community effort in Escanaba means a new home for some of your favorite radio stations.

Wednesday night, as a way to say thank you, Radio Results Network hosted a block party.

RRN’s new plaza on Ludington Street in the heart of downtown Escanaba.

We talked with general manager Jesse Huff who says they were able to take a building which sat empty for years and turn it into something the community can be proud of.

Jesse Huff, Radio Results Network, General Manager said, “Throughout this entire process we used all local contractors and all local vendors, so everything from the frames hanging on the wall to the carpeting to the drywallers are pretty much central U.P. businesses, so we’ve been able to keep this exclusively local and because of that we have a phenomenal result and we’ve had great partners through the process that we’re very proud to have worked with.”

The public will be able to see some of the DJ”s broadcasting live when they walk down the street.

This project has been a year and a half in the making and a million-dollar investment in Escanaba.