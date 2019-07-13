Raft overlooking Kitch-iti-kipi unavailable July 16

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY — The self-guided observation raft overlooking Kitch-iti-kipi at Palms Book State Park will be unavailable Tuesday, July 16 due to repairs.

The park will remain open, but the raft will not be operational.

Additional information on closures and detours in DNR facilities including state trails, boat launches, state parks, and campgrounds is listed at http://www.michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

Palms Book State Park is home to one of Michigan’s alluring natural attractions – Kitch-iti-kipi. Two hundred feet across and 40 feet deep, Kitch-iti-kipi is Michigan’s largest freshwater spring.

In a self-operated raft, you can see more than 10,000 gallons a minute gush from fissures in the underlying limestone into the water that is a constant 45 degrees Fahrenheit.