Raiders' Josh Jacobs featured in touching Super Bowl Kia commercial

News

by: Carolyn Williams

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Kia Motors America/YouTube

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs is the focus of a Kia Super Bowl commercial that’s tugging on heartstrings around the nation. The message behind the heartwarming ad? “Tough Never Quits.”

The ad follows a young Jacobs growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He travels back in time to offer his younger self advice.

He starts, “Sometimes I wonder what I would tell my younger self if I ever saw him.”

After his parents divorced in 2006, Josh and his four siblings lived with their father, Marty. The family was homeless, bouncing from an apartment, to motels, to living in their car and eventually a house.

“I’d tell him Josh, it’s going to be hard growing up homeless,” he continues in the ad.

According to NFL.com, Marty made sure his kids made it to daycare and school, “…I had to protect their destiny,” he told NFL columnist Jeffri Chadiha.

He certainly did. Josh went on to play for college football powerhouse Alabama and was drafted by the Raiders in 2019.

“You gotta believe in yourself, be tougher than the world around you … push yourself to be someone, and I promise someday, you will,” he finishes.

You can watch the full ad below:

