Railroad crossing projects starting at various locations in the U.P.

CHIPPEWA, DELTA AND MACKINAC COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending just more than $1 million to reconstruct railroad crossings at three locations on US-2/US-41, M-117, and M-28 near Gladstone, Engadine, and Eckerman in Delta, Mackinac, and Chippewa counties, respectively.

Work includes construction of temporary crossovers and runarounds, concrete curb and gutter construction, culverts, and pavement markings. Work near Gladstone started today and is expected to be complete in mid-June. Work near Engadine starts June 17 and is expected to be completed Oct. 15. Work near Eckerman starts July 6 and is expected to be completed Oct. 15.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

On US-2/US-41 in Gladstone, eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, maintained via a temporary runaround. A 35-mph speed limit will be posted at the runaround. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.

On M-117 near Engadine, one alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via a temporary runaround with traffic signals. The speed limit will be reduced to 10 mph at the runaround.

On M-28 near Eckerman, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction via a temporary runaround. A 35-mph speed limit will be posted at the runaround

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety.



