MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– Randy from Trailer Park Boys is on his ‘Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic Tour’ and tonight he’s in Marquette.

He has a sold out show at Ore Dock Brewing Company but before that, he stopped by Local 3.

His tour continues with other stops in Michigan. He’ll be in Traverse City tomorrow, Midland on Satruday, Pontiac on Sunday, Lansing on Monday, Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Ann Arbor on Wednesday and Kalamazoo next Thursday.

