NAHMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One woman was killed in an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash in Delta County on Friday, April 14.

According to Michigan State Police, Troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a report of an ORV crash on 27.25 Road near KK Road in Nahma Township at approximately 3:30 p.m. on April 14.

Responders arrived to find the body of a woman underneath an ORV.

The woman was riding as a passenger at the time of the crash. Police believe the vehicle was traveling west on 27.25 Road when a blown tire caused the driver to lose control. The ORV rolled over, ejecting both people from the vehicle.

The woman has been identified as LeeAnne Moore of Rapid River.

The driver of the ORV sustained several injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say neither person was wearing a seat belt or helmet at the time of the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor. The incident remains under investigation at this time. Troopers were assisted by Garden Fire/EMS, Nahma Fire/EMS, and Rampart EMS.