Rapid River woman wins $64,523 in lottery

RAPID RIVER — An Upper Peninsula woman is looking forward to a vacation after winning $64,523 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Club Keno The Jack game.

Trudy Boyer, of Rapid River, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 14-18-30-43-50-61-63-77 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 1735581. She bought her winning ticket at the Swallow Inn, located at 10468 South Main Street in Rapid River.

“I was working when I bought the ticket,” said the 57-year-old Boyer. “The next time I looked up at the screen, I saw The Jack had reset and I just had a feeling I was the winner. As soon as I scanned my ticket, the shock set in.”

Boyer visited Lottery headquarters Monday to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to take her family on vacation.

