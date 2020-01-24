Raptor Raucous at the Drifa Brewery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Drifa Brewery in Marquette hosted Raptor Raucous.

Presented by the Chocolay Raptor Center, this event provided an opportunity for the community to come together to learn about birds and the work done to help them.

The Chocolay Raptor Center is a non-profit and their birds and education programs live through donations.

Jerry Maynard, Co-Founder, Chocolay Raptor Center said, “We’ll go anywhere that people are interested. We just want to educate people about raptors. Just like the eagle release on Tuesday, there was a great event to educate people about eagles and lead-poisoning and this is a great event to educate people about raptors in general, particularly the stories of these two birds and their personal stories and let people hopefully fall in love with these beautiful birds.”

The Chocolay Raptor Center hosts many events like this, and if you are interested in attending, click here.