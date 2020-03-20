Closings
RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer “I am not calling for martial law”

by: Ronnie Das

Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided an update on the state’s response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am not calling for martial law,” said Gov. Whitmer during the afternoon announcement.

Whitmer was joined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Earlier this afternoon the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan was released. There are currently 549 cases, up from 334 on Thursday.

On Tuesday, March 10, Michigan’s Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency as the state’s first positive cases of COVID-19 were identified.

