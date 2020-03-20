RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer “I am not calling for martial law”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Army officer said Friday that all of the service's recruiting stations are now closing, as the military takes more dramatic steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, told Pentagon reporters the service will move to “virtual” recruiting, wooing recruits more aggressively through a variety of social media sites and other online activities. He said the shutdown is “happening right now as we speak," and may continue through the weekend.