RAW VIDEO: Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces Michigan’s first confirmed coronavirus cases

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer is confirming that the first cases of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus, have been reported in Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer has declared a state of emergency to prevent the spread of the virus.

Two cases were found in Oakland and Wayne counties, according to Whitmer.

One male and one female are currently hospitalized.

Michigan would be the 38th state to report the virus.

Last week Whitmer activated four task forces to combat the spread of coronavirus. The task forces include key state government agencies, who will work closely with the appropriate community and non-governmental stakeholders.  

>>>This story is developing and will be updated online

