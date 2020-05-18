Reaction to U.P. retail businesses being able to reopen this Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery just recently opened for takeout and delivery to their customers.

“We started takeout on Friday and delivery today,” said Andrew Hillary, General Manager, Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery.

With Governor Whitmer’s Order that retail businesses can open starting on Friday, they’re pretty exited.

“I mean it’s exciting,” said Hillary. “You know, I don’t think that I anticipated being able to open up the restaurant until June or July and so it’s exciting to know that it could happen a little quicker. I’m excited to see and anxious maybe what the mayor and Marquette County says as far as that goes. I know the governor has given local authorities and govern bodies the ability to be a little stricter than she is putting the order out to be. So, it’ll be interesting to see how it all unfolds.”

While it is ultimately up to the local municipalities, Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli says they plan on following suit with Governor Whitmer.

“Certainly, the Governor’s announcement is good news,” said Angeli. “It’s something we’ve all been waiting for and anticipating. It’s just been, we’re not sure when this is going to happen.”

With social distancing in mind, the bars and restaurants will have to limit their capacity to 50%.

Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart and servers will have to wear face coverings.

Angeli said he’s been in talks with other county-wide administrators and municipalities.

“We just want to make sure we’re all doing this together,” said Angeli. “Which is how we typically do things. I mean in the U.P. we kind of work together as much as we can.”

It’s not just restaurants and bars that can open up. Retail businesses and offices that cannot remotely work from home are allowed to as well.

Local 3 spoke with the owner of Northern Lights Glass who qualifies for that. She says have been financially impacted by the shutdown.

“I mean you couldn’t even enjoy the time off,” said Malia Cole, Owner, Northern Lights Glass. “You didn’t know if you were going to get paychecks, you didn’t know if you were going to get unemployment. There was just too many variables and all of the bills were still all due for everything.”

Cole says her business was pretty much closed throughout most of April and they started doing curbside assistance a few weeks ago.

Another potential to reopen is parks. Angeli says that the city initially planned on reopening its parks on the 29th, but they should be able to give the community access, including Presque Isle this Friday as well.

For more information on Gov. Whitmer’s order, click here.