UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for books related to the paranormal and supernatural this spooky season, Michigan author Diane Telgen has a new book titled “The Ghostly Tales of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula”.

It’s part of the “Spooky America” series by Arcadia Children’s Books (Arcadia Publishing). The book tells stories based on places and historical events in the Upper Peninsula. Some of the stories include the “Spooky Spirits of Sault Ste. Marie”, “Creepy Tales of the Keweenaw”, and “Ghost Ships of Lake Superior”.

“First of all, I go through, and I choose the stories that are most appropriate for kids are most interesting to kids,” said Telgen. “So, I avoid anyones that have, you know, really gruesome murders or ones that that would be just too salacious. And I also want ones that are interesting. So, I’ll choose the ones that might have ghost children. Those are interesting. Natural disasters are always interesting. And then I have the source material to look through the stories but then I completely rewrite it for a child audience because a lot of kids don’t have the context to understand. In my book on lighthouses, for example, why were lighthouses so important in the night in the 1800s. So, I have to provide a lot more context to give them the history, so they understand where these ghosts come from.”

Telgen has written other books that tell ghostly tales in other parts of Michigan and the Midwest for the “Spooky America” series. To learn more or to purchase any of Telgen’s books, please visit dianetelgen.com.