Real-life ice rescue demonstration with the Marquette Coast Guard

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With quite a few ice rescues already this winter season in the Upper Peninsula, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette wants the public to remain safe. This means knowing what kind of situation you are getting into.

Local 3’s Brianna MacLean went through the entire process from beginning to end on how the U.S. Coast Guard prepares for an ice rescue.

Some important tips before heading out onto the ice:

Wear warm layers/life jacket

Tell someone where you’re going

Use extreme caution, especially on thinly iced areas

Remain calm/control your breathing

For more information on ice safety, you can visit Michigan DNR’s website.