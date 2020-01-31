Real-life ice rescue demonstration with the Marquette Coast Guard

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With quite a few ice rescues already this winter season in the Upper Peninsula, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Marquette wants the public to remain safe. This means knowing what kind of situation you are getting into.

Local 3’s Brianna MacLean went through the entire process from beginning to end on how the U.S. Coast Guard prepares for an ice rescue.

Some important tips before heading out onto the ice:

  • Wear warm layers/life jacket
  • Tell someone where you’re going
  • Use extreme caution, especially on thinly iced areas
  • Remain calm/control your breathing

For more information on ice safety, you can visit Michigan DNR’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020"

Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020"

HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Marissa Delmont of Gwinn

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Shootout Challenge w/ Marissa Delmont of Gwinn"

HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Tanner Hoops of ESPN-UP

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Delta County Credit Union Hotline w/ Tanner Hoops of ESPN-UP"

HS Sports Zone: Basketball 101 w/ the Marquette Redettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Basketball 101 w/ the Marquette Redettes"

Ice Rescue with the Coast Guard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rescue with the Coast Guard"