MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (WJMN) — Indian walnut seeds sold by Todorganic, Inc. are not what they advertise to be, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The department shared a statement from the Federal Drug Administration, which claimed the seeds were not for Indian walnuts, but yellow oleander or a similar plant. “All parts of the yellow oleander plant are known to contain cardiac glycosides that are highly toxic to humans and animals,” according to the FDA.

Eating the yellow oleander plant can cause neurological, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular health effects that can be serious or even fatal. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, heart changes, and arrhythmia.

The 2-ounce green and white aluminum bags were sold online though Amazon, Ebay, and Walmart.

Anyone who bought Indian Walnut seeds from Todorganic, Inc. are urged to return them for a full refund. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 1-904-397-9339.