MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A recall has been filed against Marquette Area Public School Board members Jennifer Klipp and Jennifer Ray. A release from the County Clerk’s office states a meeting will be held Sept. 1, where the Marquette County Election Commission will rule on the clarity and factuality of the language in the recall.

Both Klipp and Ray were elected to the board in 2021. Local 3 has reached out to the County Clerk for a copy of the recall. We will follow this story as it develops.