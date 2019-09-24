Receipts help raise funds

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — You can help people in the community just by going to the grocery store.

Groups collect receipts from Tadych’s Econo Foods. The store then gives one percent of the total from the receipts to the various causes.



Earlier this month, Marquette Senior High School raised money to help bring an exchange student from Costa Rica.



While you’re at the store on Saturdays, you might also get some help bagging your groceries. Your tips will fund programs and trips.

Zach Quinnel is the store manager in Marquette. He says, “I get humbled almost each and every day when I see people reaching out and offering to help other folks, whether it be with a donation or helping repair a part that’s in disrepair. It’s very humbling to see the folks of the U.P. do that sorta thing day in and day out.”

He says groups will send them cards or pictures thanking them for what the fundraisers help support. their conference room is lined with pictures of teams and groups who have been helped.



You can give them a call if your group would like to set up an event.