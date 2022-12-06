UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – December 6 is National Miners Day, an annual date to recognize the role mining plays in our lives and show appreciation for those who make mining their profession.

The date has been recognized to honor those who have worked in mining since 2009, coinciding with the anniversary of deadliest mining incident in United States history, according to the CDC On December 6, 1907, at least 362 miners were killed in an explosion in Monongah, West Virginia.

From copper to iron to nickel and beyond, in the Upper Peninsula, residents are afforded an up-close look at how mining has shaped the history of the area and continues to today.

Do you have a favorite miner you’d like to share? Email us a photo at news@upmatters.com to be featured on this evening’s newscast.

Here are some of the photos you’ve shared with us: