Recognizing retiring U.P. teachers: Ed Marietti, Manistique Area Schools

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – As Local 3 continues to highlight retiring teachers across the U.P., there is one special teacher that Manistique Area Schools is saying goodbye to.

“You know that he is well liked by the students when the graduating seniors make note of him in their closing speeches,” said Howard Parmentier, Superintendent, Manistique Area Schools.

Parmentier is talking about high school social studies teacher and athletic coach, Ed Marietti.

“Graduated from Northern in ’82,” said Marietti. “Subbed and coached in Ishpeming area for a number of years. And then ’87 went into the Navy for six years. Got out in ’93. ’94 got the job here in Manistique and I’ve been here ever since for 26 years.”

When asked why he wanted to go into teaching, Marietti said, “Well I was coaching before I was teaching and I was looking at different things and I thought well teaching would definitely be the way to get into more coaching so I enjoy it. I teach history, U.S. and world and all of that so I really enjoy that and I like talking with kids so it seemed like a natural fit.”

Marietti says over the years he’s learned and grown from his students and he hopes they have from him as well.

With face-to-face contact with students cut off mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marietti says he misses that aspect of teaching.

“It’s tough,” said Marietti. “I mean I haven’t enjoyed it a great deal. I miss it. I mean that’s the biggest thing. I just miss the contact with the students not just in the classroom but just walking through the halls or at lunch or wherever. See them outside, their sporting events. I mean usually I help out at track and all that so I mean you don’t see that. I mean it’s disappointing.”

It’s the way that Marietti interacts with his students that will make him missed.

“It’s not often that when people retire that the students are disappointed to see them leave,” said Parmentier. “He is an asset. He will most definitely be missed by students and staff.”

He may be retiring from his teaching position, but the school says they are fortunate enough to have Marietti stay as an assistant coach on the varsity football team. Marietti says he will also get some traveling in to see family and hopes to show his wife some of the places he has seen while he was in the Navy.