Recognizing retiring U.P. teachers: Julie Napel, Father Marquette Catholic Academy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The band will play on at Father Marquette Catholic Academy, but their director, Julie Napel is saying goodbye after 23 years of teaching there. Now that the school year has come to an end, she is retiring.

“I think I had a love of music all along,” said Napel. “And I had a phenomenal band director in middle school and high school and I knew I had this love of music and love of teaching and love of children, so I thought, this is for me.”

Napel wears multiple hats at Father Marquette, she is also teaches computers and Latin, but teaching students to play musical instruments is her passion.

“I always have had a love for the children and love doing things with them,” said Napel. “And I think some of my proudest moments are probably with fifth grade. They’re starting brand new in band they perform at the Christmas concert and they’re pretty good at the Christmas concert and by the time we come to the Spring concert, the parents are like, ‘Oh my gosh, what improvements we’ve seen.’ Something else that I do with the students in grades sixth through eighth is every year I take them to Appleton and we go to the Performing Arts Center to see a musical. And I know that’s always been a huge highlight for the students too. We’ve always called it the quote unquote band trip.”

“Julie’s been here for a long time,” said Jessica Betz, Principal, Father Marquette Catholic Academy. “She has built this band program from the ground up. She’s really made it something to brag about. We’re so lucky that our students get to start band at fifth grade here at Father Marquette and really enter into this phenomenal program where even by the end of their fifth grade year, they’re playing their instruments very well and parents are always impressed.”

Betz says students look forward to going to Julie’s classes.

“She has this incredible ability to build strong relationships with every single one of her students and her students recognize that in her,” said Betz “And so, they want to go to her class, they want to spend time with her, they want to talk to her. They’re going to miss her so much. Everyone will.”

Napel’s husband also recently retired so the two plan on doing some traveling, but she says she has some future possibilities that may have her teaching in a different way.

“I have in the past given some piano lessons and music lessons,” said Napel. “I’ve had a couple parents reach out to me already saying, ‘Even though you are retiring are you still willing to give lessons?’ So I’m not going anywhere. So I’ll be around. I had another approach me and said, ‘Will you come back and sub? Our kids love you so much, they’d love to see you.’ So that might be a possibility too.”