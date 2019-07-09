Record-high water levels creating safety issues

MICHIGAN — Recent weather conditions have led to record-high water levels on lakes, rivers and streams, creating heightened safety hazards and potential property damage along shorelines. As water levels continue to increase, it’s important to keep water safety in mind.

Local watercraft controls and restrictions are in place for your safety and the safety of others. Wakes can cause water to overflow onto land or docks, which can lead to property damage, erosion, and flooding. Water that overflows onto a dock or marina that has electrical power running to it increases the risk of electric shock drowning.

High water levels can cause fast-flowing currents, deeper and colder water, unpredictable conditions and additional debris floating under the surface – especially on rivers. The law requires that all vessels, including kayaks and canoes, be equipped with a personal flotation device for each person.

Alcohol is the leading known factor of death in recreational boating accidents.

Rip currents, high waves, and other dangerous currents and wave conditions can occur in the Great Lakes. Be aware of the colored flag system used to communicate swim risk levels and read helpful tips about how to escape water currents.