Recount of votes for Marquette City Commission election

MARQUETTE — The Marquette County Board of Canvassers will conduct a recount of the votes at the August 6, 2019 election for the candidates who sought the office of the Marquette City Commission.

This comes after election results, stating that Margaret Brumm would be the fourth candidate moving on to the General Election in November, were found to be incomplete. The Marquette County Clerk’s Office told the media in an email, “We had results for the AV Counting Board but not results for the precinct in precinct 1”.

After all votes were counted, Margaret Brumm fell behind candidate Nina van den Ende by 21 votes, meaning van den Ende would be the fourth candidate moving on to the General Election.

Brumm spoke with Local 3 News the day after the election and said she would be requesting a recount of votes. Brumm also said that she would be running as a write-in candidate in the November election.

The recount will take place on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Marquette County Courthouse. The recount is expected to be completed the same day.