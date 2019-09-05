Recreational Marijuana ordinance being discussed

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Marquette City Commission held a special work session to discuss their future with Recreational Marijuana.

The main purpose of this meeting was to look over the draft marijuana ordinance and see if changes should be made before the first read-through.

Members of the public voiced their opinions before the reading of the draft.

The Mayor of Marquette spoke with Local 3 about why the city is moving forward with recreational marijuana.

“The decision to get involved in was really decided by the voters of the State of Michigan last November when they passed overwhelmingly and improving the use and in that same election, the citizens of Marquette, 62 percent voting in favor wanting to see recreational marijuana so this is clearly something that the ponderance of the voters want,” said Mayor Fred Stonehouse, City of Marquette.

City officials will read through the ordinance for the first time at the commission meeting on September 30th.