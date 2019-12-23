Recreational marijuana sales begin in the Upper Peninsula

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Weeks after the first sales of adult-use recreational marijuana in Michigan, the Upper Peninsula joined the ranks of licensed businesses. The Fire Station in Negaunee Township made its first recreational sales on Monday morning.

Store owner, Stosh Wasik said, “It’s been a fun, wild ride and extremely busy.” Wasik was referring to the last 24 hours, which have been equally as busy as the last few months for The Fire Station.

The store opened as medical marijuana provisioning center in October. Recreational marijuana sales became legal on December 1, 2019. Before The Fire Station could apply for its recreational license, they needed permission from Negaunee Township. Then, on December 17th they got the green light to start sales. The only thing holding them back was inventory. Wasik says they found out late Sunday night that they had everything needed to start sales.

The Fire Station made a Facebook post late Sunday night, giving potential customers as much advance notice as possible. Wasik said about 15 people were lined up outside on Monday morning to make history in the Upper Peninsula.

Wasik said, “The first customers seemed to be extremely excited and ecstatic about the new process, of having a safe and reliable place to get what they want.”

The first customers in the door did not have a variety to choose from. The first approved products were catridges for vaping. While we were talking with Wasik, he said inventory was changing by the minute. They were notified by the state that they could start reallocating some of their products slated for medical use and transfer them to be sold for recreational use.

We asked Wasik if taking away product from their medical supply would pose any issues with customers using a medical card.

Wasik said, “There is no risk of there being a medical shortage. The state has set up guidelines for that. So medical patients have nothing to worry about with having enough product for their need.”

While we were at The Fire Station, a steady stream of customers came through the door, many of them said it was their first time at the business. None of the customers wanted to comment on their experience.

If you are looking for information about products, Wasik said that contacting them on Facebook or via their website is preferred to calling on the phone.