Recycled materials needed to create Yooper Firestarters

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)- Have you ever wondered what to do with your used or leftover candles? What about your toilet paper rolls or old paperwork? All of these items can be donated to Lakestate Industries to create the famous Yooper Firestarters.

Lakestate Industries does job development and vocational training for adults with employment barriers and a handful of them make the firestarters.

So you might be asking what exactly IS a Yooper Firestarter and how are they made?

Andrea Wash said the idea for the Yooper Firestarters began many years ago and they are meant, as it says in the name, to help start a fire.

“We make them all from recycled materials so people donate toilet paper rolls, the old wax, then we use shredded paper from our confidential shredding service and we pack them all in there and that’s the Yooper Firestarter,” said Wash, the Development and Employment Specialist for Lakestate Industries.

Wash also stated that the firestarters will burn up to 20 minutes with dry wood, and kindling is not needed.

Wax donations are always needed, they can be in any type of jars or containers. There are other ways for people to help Lakestate Industries.

“We also need people who manage or run local businesses to call them about the potential of hiring. If you have a need in your business, we probably have someone who can fill that need.”

Donations can be dropped off at either of the Marquette or Escanaba Lakestate Industries locations, or there is also a donation bin located at the Marquette Food Co-op.

Yooper Firestarters are located at numerous stores in Marquette, Alger, and Delta counties.

Main locations in Marquette County: Econofoods, SuperOne, Great Lakes Fresh Market, and Michigan Made.

For more information on where you can purchase Yooper Firestarters, click here.