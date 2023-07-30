MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every pint of blood helps and can be used to save multiple lives. To encourage donors to give that gift, the American Red Cross is offering some incentives for the month of August.

The Red Cross especially is looking for the following donors.

Type O negative

Type O positive

Type B negative

Platelet donors

Donors of all types are welcome. To schedule an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross has partnered with Warner Bros. for the theatrical release of Meg 2: The Trench. Anyone who donates before August 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

Those who come to give throughout the month of August will also get a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Movie.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15:

Escanaba

7/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wellspring Church, 301 N Lincoln

8/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wellspring Church, 301 N Lincoln

8/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wellspring Church, 301 N Lincoln

8/10/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wellspring Church, 301 N Lincoln

Kingsford

8/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

8/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

Bessemer

7/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bessemer VFW, VFW Hall, 605 W. Lead St.

Iron River

7/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., VFW Iron River, 94 E. Genesee St.

Carney

8/11/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Carney Evangelical Free Church, 52 Church Street

Menominee

7/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1309 14th Ave

8/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, 1309 14th Ave

Wallace