Red Cross in need of blood donations

UPPER PENINSULA — With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.

While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies.

You can make an appointment to donate blood to the Red Cross by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 13-31:

DELTA:

8/13/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln, Escanaba

8/14/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln, Escanaba

9/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln, Escanaba

_______________

DICKINSON:

Iron Mountain

8/21/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bay College West, 2801 N US 2

9/11/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Bay College West, 2801 N US 2

Kingsford

8/20/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

_______________

HOUGHTON:

Houghton

9/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Michigan Tech JR Van Pelt & Opie Library, 1400 Townsend Drive

9/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Michigan Tech JR Van Pelt & Opie Library, 1400 Townsend Drive

_______________

MENOMINEE:

Menominee