MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Negaunee Township has issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Warning encompasses, Marquette, Alger, Luce, Menominee, Delta, Schoolcraft, Chippewa, Mackinac County, as well as Mackinac Island.

According to the NWS, humidity and wind gusts are combined to create dangerous fire weather conditions on Wednesday. The strongest wind gusts are expected during the afternoon hours.

The Red Flag Warning begins at 8 a.m. eastern time and extends to 8 p.m. Eastern.

We spoke with the National Weather Service on Monday about how they monitor dry weather conditions and fire dangers.

Burn restrictions are in effect. You can learn more about restrictions where you live through the Department of Natural Resources here.