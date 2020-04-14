Redmen/Redettes Nickname: Marquette Area Public Schools releases numbers from recent survey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Area Public Schools recently conducted a survey of public input on whether to change the high school’s nickname, the Redmen/Redettes or to keep it as is.

Consumer Connections out of Green Bay, WI, conducted the survey with the following facts and results:

* 21, 241 surveys mailed out to district registered voters

* 4,799 valid votes received

* 1,607 cards returned undeliverable by USPS due to address changes

* Voting options were randomized

* 59.012% supported keeping current nicknames

* 40.988% supported seeking a new nickname

MAPS Board of Education and administration says they are currently focused solely on meeting the needs of our students and community in dealing with COVID-19. The Board will address the results of the survey, as well as a vote bringing closure to the nickname debate, at a later time to address this matter. They say it will be scheduled with adequate notice and conducive to full public participation.