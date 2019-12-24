Registration open for 2020 Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Michigan

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2020 Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, March 14 at The Up North Lodge in Gwinn.

Registration takes place from 9-10:30 am. Plunging begins at 10:30 with the After Splash Bash immediately following.

Plungers are asked to raise funds and plunge into a swimming pool outside The Up North Lodge. The money will help athletes with things like attending competitions, travel, uniforms, etc,

Carla White, the coordinator of the even spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the Polar Plunge.

For more information and to register visit https://www.classy.org/event/marquette-polar-plunge/e253921 .

