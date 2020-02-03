Registration open for Marquette County Women’s Health Expo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Upper Peninsula Health Plan are partnering together to present the Marquette County Women’s Health Expo on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Expo will be held at Westwood High School and run from 9:00am-2:00pm.

This free event will include educational presentations by various experts including physicians, physical therapists, and social workers. Topics will include the differences between diabetes and pre-diabetes, self-care, women’s health, preventative health, physical therapy for women’s issues, dental health and more. Health screenings will be available including blood pressure and glucose, health-centered vendors will be there providing information to attendees. The day will also include a ‘pampering station’ for manicures and chair massages. While the event is free and open to the public, pre-registration is HIGHLY encouraged. For those that pre-register by March 1, they will be guaranteed a box lunch, a ‘gift bag’ at registration, and a chance to win an iPad.

Kori Tossava with U.P. Home Health & Hospice spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

For more information about the expo, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Women's Health Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Health Expo"

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020"

Gwinn Modeltowners pay tribute to Dion Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gwinn Modeltowners pay tribute to Dion Brown"

Knee pain relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knee pain relief"

Helping out our fire fighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping out our fire fighters"