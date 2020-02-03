Registration open for Marquette County Women’s Health Expo

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Home Health & Hospice and Upper Peninsula Health Plan are partnering together to present the Marquette County Women’s Health Expo on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Expo will be held at Westwood High School and run from 9:00am-2:00pm.

This free event will include educational presentations by various experts including physicians, physical therapists, and social workers. Topics will include the differences between diabetes and pre-diabetes, self-care, women’s health, preventative health, physical therapy for women’s issues, dental health and more. Health screenings will be available including blood pressure and glucose, health-centered vendors will be there providing information to attendees. The day will also include a ‘pampering station’ for manicures and chair massages. While the event is free and open to the public, pre-registration is HIGHLY encouraged. For those that pre-register by March 1, they will be guaranteed a box lunch, a ‘gift bag’ at registration, and a chance to win an iPad.

Kori Tossava with U.P. Home Health & Hospice spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

