Remains found in Michigan might be missing girl from ’89

News
Posted: / Updated:
missing person_1511190954011.jpg

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators in western Michigan might have discovered the remains of a teenager who’s been missing since 1989.

Aundria Bowman’s adoptive father was recently charged in an unrelated 1980 homicide in Virginia.

Authorities say skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave under cement Wednesday in Allegan County’s Monterey Township.

It could take weeks to get an identification. Undersheriff Mike Larsen says the search for Aundria gained momentum after the November arrest of her adoptive father, Dennis Bowman.

He’s charged with killing the wife of a U.S. Navy pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1980.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Peter White Public Library February Events Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library February Events Part Two"

Peter White Public Library February Events Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peter White Public Library February Events Part One"

Girls HS Basketball: Modeltowers get road win over Hematites

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Modeltowers get road win over Hematites"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020"

TIO: The bone-breaking tumor

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIO: The bone-breaking tumor"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/5/2020"