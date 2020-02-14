Closings
Remains of MI sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified

News
Posted: / Updated:
American-flag--soldier-s-hat--Memorial-Day--Veterans-Day_20151111170824-159532

DETROIT (AP) — Officials have accounted for the remains of a sailor from Detroit who was killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The Department of Defense says the remains of Navy Seaman 1st Class Edward Wasielewski were identified May 15.

Officials say the remains will be buried Feb. 21 in San Diego. The 21-year-old Wasielewski was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when he died in the Dec. 7, 1941 aerial attack on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. More than 400 of the battleship’s crew were killed. It took several years to recover and bury the remains. The military identified 35 of them in 1947, but new forensic technology became available in 2015 and other remains were tested.

