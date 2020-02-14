Remains of MI sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) - The Wu-Tang Clan will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in March.

The Detroit show features a screening of the classic martial arts film from 1978, “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin."

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will perform the movie’s score live and Wu-Tang Clan will perform their debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," as the film progresses.

“In its nearly-100-year history, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra has been synonymous with innovative and show-stopping performances that bring the community together and celebrate Detroit’s diverse culture,” said Jasmin DeForrest, Director of Community Sponsorships at the Quicken Loans Community Fund.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the DSO’s educational and artistic programs.

“Presenting a Detroit Symphony Orchestra concert that features hip-hop pioneers – the Wu-Tang Clan – and benefits our city is a dream come true.” added DeForrest.

“This collaboration with the DSO is a great example of the bandwidth that hip-hop has and how its community stretches across the landscape of music,” said Wu-Tang’s producer and rapper RZA.

Enrico Lopez-Yanez, Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony, will conduct the program.

Tickets go on sale on February 20th, according to our media partners at MLive.