Remains of Michigan soldier killed in Korean War identified

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (AP) – The remains of a Michigan soldier who died in the Korean War have been identified 69 years after he went missing in action.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday that Army Pfc. John Albert Shelemba’s remains were identified in September. The 19-year-old of Hamtramck man was reported missing in action on July 20, 1950, while defending Taejon, South Korea.

The Detroit Free Press reports that after the war, Shelemba’s body was among the remains of American soldiers recovered from South Korean battlefields but they could not be identified at that time. Shelemba will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. 


