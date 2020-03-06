Remarkable Women winner: Savanna Rayner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 asked our viewers back in December to nominate a remarkable woman in their life.
Our four finalists were Joy Polich, Mary Lou Driesenga, Savanna Rayner, and Denise Maloney.
Rayner has been chosen the winner and will be heading to New York City this month for a special episode of The Mel Robbins Show with many other remarkable women from all over the country.
You can learn about Savanna Rayner’s story here: https://www.upmatters.com/news/remarkable-women-of-the-upper-peninsula-finalist-savanna-rayner/