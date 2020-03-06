Remarkable Women winner: Savanna Rayner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - For most people, it's a way to play games. But at Active Physical Therapy, the Wii is used for a lot more than entertainment.

"And we have the balance board that goes with that or the WiiFit," said Jeanette Tousignant, Physical Therapist, Active Physical Therapy. "There are some programs built into that gaming system that are very basic that really make a difference for somebody to kind of learn how to coordinate with what their vision reflexes are saying and what their muscle and joint information is giving them to help them keep their best balance and reduce their dizziness."