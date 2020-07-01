Renewal date for MI driver’s licenses, vehicle registrations extended to Sept. 30

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 876-878, which codify her previous Executive Orders, further extending the renewal dates for driver’s licenses, CDLs, state ID cards and vehicle registrations. Among the extensions outlined in the legislation, those with driver’s licenses or vehicle registrations expiring between Feb. 1 and June 30 would have until Sept. 30, 2020 to have them renewed.

“I am pleased to continue to work with the Legislature to codify significant Executive Orders that help Michiganders cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “These bills will give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person to person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations.”

“We are grateful for the support of the Legislature and Governor Whitmer in our work to ensure essential transactions can be conducted in our branch offices in a way that balances the health of staff and customers with the needs of Michigan drivers,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been continually assessing the safest way to maintain branch operations and this legislation will go a long way toward those efforts.”

Many transactions, including vehicle registration renewals, do not need to be conducted in person, and should be done online at Michigan.gov/SOS. Automobile, motorcycle and watercraft registration renewals also can be completed at one of the 122 Self-Service Stations located around the state. Residents needing to schedule an appointment can do so online at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Advance appointments can be made up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours prior to the appointment time.

Senate Bills 876-878 extend the renewal dates for certain licenses, state identification cards or enhanced drivers licenses or state identification cards that would have previously expired between varying dates to now be valid until September 30, 2020. All of the bills were sponsored by Senator Wayne Schmidt, R- Traverse City.