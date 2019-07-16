Rep. Bergman opposes resolution

The United States House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning some of President Trump’s recent tweets. The tweets in question targeted four Congresswomen of color.

He called them un-American and suggested they should go back to the countries they came from. Three of the women were born in the United States.

Congressman Jack Bergman issued the following statement after voting in opposition to that resolution.



He says, “With no major political accomplishments to show since the 2018 elections, Democratic leadership has chosen to push meaningless resolutions to score cheap political points, further dividing our nation. To be clear, my opposition to this resolution has nothing to do with my colleagues’ gender, religion, or race, nor does it have anything to do with President Trump’s tweets. I just flat out don’t agree with the content of my liberal colleagues’ policies, whether it’s their socialist Green New Deal, job-killing regulations, or their repeated attacks on the sanctity of life. Opposition to their beliefs does not equal racism.”

He adds, “The constituents of the First District of Michigan sent me to Washington to be a legislator, not a commentator. Instead of empty House resolutions and constant attacks on the President, Congress should better serve the American people by getting back to work on the issues and actual legislation that we were sent here to address. Congress is broken and political ploys like this are furthering the divide – the people deserve better.”