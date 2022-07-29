MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 109th District State Representative Sara Cambensy has issued a revision of a letter sent Thursday to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel regarding the Northern Michigan University Foundation and the university’s acquisition of the old Marquette General Hospital for redevelopment.

The message originally consisted of 14 questions raising concerns about what the letter called a possible “significant conflict of interest concerns, including the possible misuse of state and local public funds involving the acquisition of the old Marquette General Hospital by a Northern Michigan University (NMU) Board of Trustee Member with the assistance of the NMU Foundation.”

In her revision, Cambensy has removed question 14, which originally pointed to a potential conflict of interest after a donation was made to a candidate for the 109th District House of Representatives by a person who Cambensay alleged was the spouse of the CEO of the Veridea Group, the company selected as the Master Developer for the hospital project. The question was removed after Cambensy discovered the donation came from another Marquette area resident with the same first and last name.

Cambensy’s statement addressing the revision reads as follows:

Dear Honorable Attorney General Dana Nessel,

It has come to my attention that there is an error in question 14 of the letter that was submitted to your office yesterday. There appears to be two people with the same first and last name in the Marquette area with only one having donated to a State Representative candidate. That donation came from a person unrelated to the immediate family of the Veridea CEO. We regret that we did not have more details differentiating the two people with the same name at the time the letter was submitted to your office. We believe that the donation previously mentioned in question 14 no longer appears to represent a conflict of interest and wish to exclude that question from your review. Attached is a revised copy of the letter without the question. Thank you for your continued attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Sara Cambensy

State Representative, 109th District

You can read the full text of Cambensy’s updated letter to the Attorney General in the following document: