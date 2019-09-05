Rep. LaFave says he’ll fight against ban on flavored vaping products

MICHIGAN (WJMN)- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s decision is making Michigan the first state to ban flavored vaping products.

Whitmer says that this is a public health crisis and affecting children everywhere.

“These are things that are targeted toward children, toward getting them addicted, to creating consumers for them so that they can make money at the risk of children’s health,” Whitmer told our sister station in Lansing, WLNS. “These are kids who’s brains aren’t even finished forming are growing addicted to nicotine. They are not getting off traditional cigarettes. They are starting a nicotine habit and an addiction because they’re appealing directly to them.”

Wednesday, I spoke with Rustic Vapor which has stores in Marquette, Ishpeming and Escanaba.

“The whole industry was blindsided by this,” said Eric Curtis, Owner, Rustic Vapor. “A lot of concerned customers wanting to know if they can get their flavors still. We’re still open. We’ll be open we’ll just take it day-by-day and comply with whatever we need to comply with.”

Retailers would have 30 days to comply with the rules once they are filed in coming weeks. Rustic Vapor is urging people who are unhappy with the ban to call their lawmakers.

The business contacted State Representative Beau LaFave about the issue.

“In 30 days they are going to have to throw away all of their flavored nicotine that they have,” said LaFave. “I have over six of these shops in just my three counties. We’re looking at thousands of jobs lost statewide in Michigan. It would be a disaster for the economy and for revenue at the state and local level.”

LaFave says if the ban continues to go through, he would sponsor a bill to dismiss the ban. This would need 2/3 of support from the House and Senate to be overturned.





