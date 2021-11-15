Report: Aaron Jones has ‘mild’ MCL sprain, expected miss 1-2 weeks

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones is helped off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without their top running back for a week or two.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an MRI showed that Aaron Jones has a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss one to two weeks.

MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

The injury happened in the second half of a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. AJ Dillon filled in and finished the game with 21 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He also chipped in 62 yards receiving on two catches.

After the game, Randall Cobb helped his teammate out as he gave Jones a piggyback ride off the field.

Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb carries Aaron Jones off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Dillon was drafted in the second round out of Boston College in 2020 and is expected to be the lead back while Jones is out.