Report: Aaron Jones has ‘mild’ MCL sprain, expected miss 1-2 weeks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without their top running back for a week or two.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, an MRI showed that Aaron Jones has a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss one to two weeks.
The injury happened in the second half of a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. AJ Dillon filled in and finished the game with 21 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns. He also chipped in 62 yards receiving on two catches.
After the game, Randall Cobb helped his teammate out as he gave Jones a piggyback ride off the field.
Dillon was drafted in the second round out of Boston College in 2020 and is expected to be the lead back while Jones is out.