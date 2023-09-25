MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction for a $3.5 billion electric vehicle plant in Marshall is pausing, The Detroit News reports.

Ford Motor Company will pause work and limit spending on the project until the company is “confident about (its) ability to competitively run the plant,” Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told The Detroit News.

The Detroit News reported Monday that several factors were involved in Ford’s decision to stop construction. It was not clear whether the the United Auto Workers’ strike played a role.

In its February announcement, Ford said it would invest $3.5 billion in the Marshall-area plant. The project was expected to create 2,500 jobs and lower the cost of EVs.