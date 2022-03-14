GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the Smith brothers will stay with the Green Bay Packers, as Preston reportedly agreed to a new deal with the team.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that Preston Smith agreed to a four-year extension with the Packers. The new deal is reportedly worth $52.5 million in new money.

Smith will get over $65 million over five years in all, and could make $71 million. He will reportedly get $14 million in year one.

In 2021, Smith played in 16 games and had nine sacks. Throughout his three years with the team, he has 25 total sacks.

Rapoport also mentioned that this extension is expected to lower his cap number for 2022.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.